Fregien joins CoveCare board

Suzanne Fregien has joined the board of directors of Carmel-based CoveCare Center, formerly known as Putnam Family & Community Services. The nonprofit addresses mental health needs, substance use and social and emotional issues.

The organization’s CEO Diane E. Russo, said, “Her enthusiastic support of our mission and her strong connections to the business community will be invaluable as we continue to provide quality services to those in need.”

Fregien was born and raised in Mahopac. She has been an employee of PCSB Bank since 1995, and serves as an assistant vice president and branch manager of the Brewster office.