Sikorsky sells light helicopter line to Schweizer RSG

Sikorsky has sold its light helicopter product line to Schweizer RSG, a startup affiliated with Rotorcraft Services Group in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Stratford-based Sikorsky had bought the line, which includes the S-330 and S-333, through its 2004 acquisition of Schweizer Aircraft Corp. Sikorsky will continue its focus on the civilian aircraft market with its S-76 and S-92 aircraft.

The financial terms of the sale were not made public. The companies said the transaction would not impact the workforce at the Coatsville, Pennsylvania, facility where the helicopters are manufactured.

Schweizer RSG announced that the S-300 will also be produced in China under a new partnership with Aviation Industry Corp. of China.