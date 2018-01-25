The Sneddon Tea teams up with Sotheby’s

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that real estate veterans Jaime and Kendall Sneddon, operating together as The Sneddon Team, have joined the firm and will be based at the company’s office in New Canaan.

They were recognized last year by REAL Trends, an information source for the real estate industry, as the sixth-ranked team in Connecticut, having achieved $62.4 million in total closed volume in 2016.

The Sneddons said that they chose to move to William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty for its broader reach both regionally and globally, with access to buyers and sellers around the world through a network of affiliated firms, as well as its marketing, media partnerships and relationship with Sotheby’s auction house.

“Joining forces with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty empowers us to provide our clients with every advantage possible,” Jaime Sneddon said.

William Larkin, manager of the New Canaan brokerage, said, “They both have a clear understanding of how to maximize value, with a comprehensive and hands-on approach combined with tremendous skill in pricing, strategy and negotiation, all of which leads to the best possible real estate experience.”

Prior to entering real estate, Jaime Sneddon served as group head of marketing at Intuit and was vice president of small-business services at American Express. Kendall Sneddon also was a vice president at American Express, working directly for the chief marketing officer. They opened their own real estate brokerage firm in 2005.