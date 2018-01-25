Land donated for new Philipstown Park

The Open Space Institute and Scenic Hudson have donated 10.8 acres of land to the town of Philipstown to create a new park. The institute will retain a conservation easement on the property to prevent the possibility of future development. Long-term goals for the land call for the creation of an area for youth soccer and space for a community garden.

The parkland is in the hamlet of Garrison at the crossroads of Routes 9D and 403, opposite the Desmond-Fish Library.

“This latest parkland addition to the town of Philipstown will permanently protect this community green space and allow for expanded recreational opportunity for local residents,” said Kim Elliman, president and CEO of the institute.

“The land’s central location makes it a perfect place for people to come together to play sports, grow fresh vegetables and flowers, or just to stroll across the fields,” said Steve Rosenberg, Scenic Hudson Land Trust executive director.

The two groups jointly acquired the land and 74 additional acres from the Osborn family in 1981. They donated 43 acres to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in 2011. That property has been incorporated into Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.