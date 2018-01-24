County Executive Latimer appoints four to administration posts

County Executive George Latimer announced the appointments of four individuals who will be joining his new administration.

Hugh J. Greechan has been tapped as the commissioner of the Department of Public Works and Transportation. Greechan will also supervise the county’s capital projects, the traffic safety program, the Bee-Line Bus System, the Westchester County Airport and specialized transportation services.

Greechan is a licensed professional engineer who has worked in both public and private sectors over his 40-year career. He is a senior client manager vice president at Woodard & Curran Consulting Engineers in White Plains and previously served as director of engineering for the county.

Vincent F. Kopicki, who has served as acting commissioner of the Department of Public Works and Transportation since 2016, will lead the Department of Environmental Facilities, which oversees the county’s waste management, recycling, sewage and water treatment programs and facilities.

Kopicki is a licensed professional engineer who came to county government from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, where he was a senior manager. Prior to that, he oversaw capital projects for the Yonkers, as well as a multijurisdictional construction project in New York City for Lockheed Martin.

DaMia Harris-Madden will serve as executive director of the county’s Youth Bureau, which works with nonprofits and local youth bureaus and oversees programs and services that benefit young people ages 14 to 24.

Harris-Madden serves as the executive director of Mount Vernon’s Youth Bureau where she assisted the city in securing more than $27 million in grants aimed to provide support to various social and emotional programs. As the newly-elected president of the Hudson Valley Association of Youth Bureaus, she assisted youth bureaus from Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties in creating a larger presence.

Blanca P. Lopez was appointed senior adviser to the county executive with a focus on fair and affordable housing. She has an extensive background in city planning and urban development, stemming from her master’s degree in urban policy analysis and management from the New School in New York. Most recently, she worked as the director of neighborhood preservation for human development services of Westchester, transforming the program into a full-service HUD-approved and funded local housing counseling agency. She also serves as the president of the Council of Community Services of Port Chester, Rye Brook and Rye Town.

“My administration is tasked with serving the people of Westchester to the absolute best of our abilities and residents rely on us to deliver,” Latimer said. “I am proud to name these four individuals to join my team. I look forward to working with them for the people of Westchester.”