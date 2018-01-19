UB professor honored by African Academy

University of Bridgeport engineering professor Khaled Elleithy has been elected as a fellow of the African Academy of Sciences.

Elleithy is the associate vice president for graduate studies and research and a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Bridgeport.

The organization was established in 1985 to recognize excellence in science, technology and innovation. Fellows are Africans who may live in or outside the continent and are elected based on achievements that include their publication record, innovations, leadership roles and contributions to policy.

Elleithy is the founder of the Mobile and Wireless Communications Laboratory at the college. His research has covered the detection of sleep apnea and epilepsy seizures, disaster recovery and military-surveillance systems.