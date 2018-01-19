Indian Point union contract negotiations roll on past deadline

Negotiations between the owner and operator of Indian Point Energy Center and a union representing 400 of its workers continued today as both sides aim to avoid a strike.
Jerry Nappi, a spokesman for plant owner Entergy Corp., said that talks between the company and Utility Workers Union of America Local 1-2 were ongoing as of late Friday morning.
That followed a statement released earlier in the morning by union President James T. Slevin that said representatives from Entergy had called for a break in “marathon negotiations” this morning for rest. Slevin added that he expected negotiations to start up again today.
The Buchanan nuclear plant’s Local 1-2 employees – which include operations, radiation protection, chemistry and maintenance workers – voted to authorize a strike last week ahead of a Jan. 17 expiration of the current contract. That first deadline for a new deal passed at the end of the day Wednesday, but negotiations were extended.
Entergy representatives said the company will bargain in good faith, but the company does have a contingency plan to continue operation of the plant following any labor action. Federal regulators at the Nuclear Regulatory Committee are also monitoring the situation, according to an NRC spokesperson.