Some relief from holiday loneliness

Dubrovnik, a New Rochelle restaurant named after the historic Croatian port city, helped senior citizens who expected to be largely alone for the holidays have at least a momentary respite from that situation with a complimentary holiday lunch. The restaurant worked with the Maple Avenue Housing Center and Hugh A. Doyle Senior Citizen Center in New Rochelle to identify seniors who’d enjoy and benefit from the event.

Nada Bernic, the restaurant’s general manager, said the event “proves to be one of the most rewarding ways to give back to our community. It gives us so much joy to be able to share the joyous holiday spirit with those who are less fortunate and may not have family or friends near during the holiday season.”

The restaurant seats 40, and the guests dined on dishes such as sarma (pickled cabbage stuffed with pork and beef), pulpeti (Croatian meatballs made with beef, pork, onion, eggs and homemade breadcrumbs) and local organic vegetables.

Jerry Tomic, owner of Dubrovnik, said the Hugh A. Doyle Center “is a central location where most seniors in New Rochelle gather for activities and entertainment; therefore, we knew they would be the ideal partner.”