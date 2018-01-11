RSR Partners and OnPoint Consulting form partnership

RSR Partners, a Greenwich-based executive search and leadership consulting firm, has joined in a strategic partnership with OnPoint Consulting, an organizational and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Specific terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

“CEOs, boards and executive teams are facing unprecedented levels of scrutiny and volatility in an environment where performance expectations are high and timelines to achieve them are short,” said Barrett Stephens, CEO at RSR Partners. “Now more than ever, organizations must attract, cultivate and retain transformational leaders that have significant impact on business outcomes in order to compete effectively.”

According to a statement released by the companies, the partnership will create “an integrated, but independent platform, separating search and assessment to ensure clients are provided with objective and unbiased advice.”

The companies added that this will benefit their respective clients who seek their assistance in candidate selection, talent development and succession planning.