Stamford’s Daymon Worldwide laying off 50-plus this week

Daymon Worldwide, a solutions provider for retailers and brands, has told the state Labor Department that it plans to lay off upwards of 50 people at its 333 Ludlow St. headquarters in Stamford, effective Jan. 12.

The company also maintains offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and in Brazil.

In November 2017, Daymon announced it was merging with Advantage Solutions, a provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, based in Irvine, California. The combined company will operate in over 45 countries and constitute the only global solutions company with both brand-centric and retailer-centric services, according to Advantage Solutions.

Daymon CEO Jim Holbrook confirmed that the layoffs are directly associated with the merger.

“After much consideration, we decided to eliminate several duplicative back office positions,” Holbrook said. “This activity was necessary for us to create a more agile operating structure and drive the company’s transformation forward. We value each of our associates and do not take these decisions lightly. There are no further layoffs anticipated at this time. Daymon’s headquarters will remain in Stamford.”