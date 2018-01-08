Home Good Things Happening Westchester Tompkins Financial donates to Lifting Up

Tompkins Financial donates to Lifting Up

By
Editorial Staff
From left: Demingus Chamber, once a client at the Open Arms shelter, now its chef; Anahaita N. Kotval, executive director of Lifting Up Westchester; William D. Winters, Tompkins Financial Advisors senior vice president and managing director for the Hudson Valley and Pennsylvania regions; Nilshika Weerasinghe, Tompkins wealth management assistant; Linda Gallo, Lifting Up Westchester board member; Dimitrios Alissandratos, Tompkins wealth management assistant; Joseph Gallo, Lifting Up board member; and Steven K. Shepherd, Tompkins wealth adviser.

As part of its holiday support of community groups, Tompkins Financial Advisors donated $2,000 to Lifting Up Westchester, a social services nonprofit that provides food, shelter and support to Westchester County’s men, women and children in need.  

All donated funds will support the nonprofit’s work, which consists of housing and feeding services, youth programs and elderly and disabled services through Grace’s Kitchen, Open Arms Men’s Shelter, Samaritan House Women’s Shelter, Brighter Futures Summer Day Camp, Neighbors Home Care Services, plus other vital programs. 

“We serve over 4,500 people every year with shelter, emergency food supplies, housing,” said Anahaita N. Kotval, executive director of the nonprofit.

Tompkins Financial Advisors is the wealth management firm of Tompkins Financial Corporation. It has locations in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties. 

