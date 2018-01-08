Tompkins Financial donates to Lifting Up

As part of its holiday support of community groups, Tompkins Financial Advisors donated $2,000 to Lifting Up Westchester, a social services nonprofit that provides food, shelter and support to Westchester County’s men, women and children in need.

All donated funds will support the nonprofit’s work, which consists of housing and feeding services, youth programs and elderly and disabled services through Grace’s Kitchen, Open Arms Men’s Shelter, Samaritan House Women’s Shelter, Brighter Futures Summer Day Camp, Neighbors Home Care Services, plus other vital programs.

“We serve over 4,500 people every year with shelter, emergency food supplies, housing,” said Anahaita N. Kotval, executive director of the nonprofit.

Tompkins Financial Advisors is the wealth management firm of Tompkins Financial Corporation. It has locations in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties.