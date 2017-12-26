Omnikal, a Southport-headquartered organization promoting inclusivity in business, has teamed with Norwalk Community College to create a scholarship program to encourage African-American males to pursue studies in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

The Omnikal and Norwalk Community College African American STEM Scholarship will award scholarships to qualified students majoring in STEM-related pursuits at the Norwalk-based school. Ten students per year will be awarded the scholarships, although the amount of funding has yet to be finalized.

Omnikal founder and CEO Kenton Clarke defined the scholarship as an effort to address the low number of African-American males in the STEM industries.

“There is a shortage of building a strong pool of talent within this community,” said Clarke, an alumnus of Norwalk Community College. “The formation of this scholarship is just one step forward in building the pipeline for diverse talent in the technology industry. At the heart of STEM is entrepreneurship, as majority of STEM majors become entrepreneurs and account for a huge percentage of the small business workforce.”