Elves at work at Whitby School

A student group from the Whitby School in Greenwich known as Whitby’s Elves conducted The Elf Toy Drive to support Greenwich nonprofit organization Neighbor to Neighbor. Co-sponsor was the Whitby Parents Association. Fifty-five toys and games were collected, along with $371.60 from a student-led bake sale and silent auction.

“Sixth grade design brands the Cupcake Queens and Banana Splits from Space planned a bake sale that was a huge hit,” said Phil Lohmeyer, Whitby’s design teacher and student activities coordinator for the Upper School.

Neighbor to Neighbor helps provide residents in need throughout the area with access to food, clothing, and basic living essentials.