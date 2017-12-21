Gordon joins Child Guidance board

New Canaan resident Jill Gordon has joined the board of the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, which is based in Stamford. The nonprofit provides mental health services to children, adolescents and their families. Gordon has been active with the center since 2014. She has served as marketing director for the Modest Needs Foundation in New York City.

Gordon said, “With an increasing number of families in Fairfield County approaching CGC for assistance during a mental health crisis, its work has never been more important.”

President and CEO Eliot Brenner said, “We’re really looking forward to harnessing her expertise in branding, communications and donor cultivation to raise awareness of our work and ultimately help more kids in need.”