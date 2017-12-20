Former UBS headquarters in Stamford sold for $33 million

The long-vacant office complex at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford, formerly home to UBS, has been sold to Stamford Washington Investors LLC and Stamford Washington Land LLC for $33 million.

The Stamford Washington entities are apparently owned by AVG Partners, a private equity group based in Beverly Hills that specializes in the acquisition of commercial properties nationwide. Stamford Director of Economic Development Thomas Madden confirmed that AVG now owns both the building and the property. According to the city clerk’s office, AVG acquired the property’s loan in April for about $54 million.

The 700,000-square-foot building at 677 Washington Blvd. has been empty since UBS relocated last year to 600 Washington Blvd., where Royal Bank of Scotland is also a tenant. Listed as the seller in the deal was Gateway Land Corp., which is also at 600 Washington Blvd.

AVG and UBS did not return calls seeking further details.