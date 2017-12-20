Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a Greenwich private investment firm, has announced that its portfolio company alphabroder has closed its acquisition of Prime Line, a Bridgeport-headquartered manufacturer and supplier of promotional products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980, Prime Line offers more than 1,700 products across 16 categories. In 2016, it acquired Jetline, which was rebranded as Prime Line’s value line. The company will remain at its Bridgeport location.

Based in Trevose, Pennsylvania, alphabroder is a North American distributor of imprintable sportswear and accessories. Prime Line is alphabroder’s third strategic acquisition in three years, following the purchase of the promotional apparel companies Ash City in 2014 and Bodek and Rhodes in 2015.

“We strongly believe in the evolving mission of alphabroder as a value added distributor of a complete assortment of imprintable products, both soft, and now hard goods,” said Drew Greenwood, principal of Littlejohn & Co.