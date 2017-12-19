Hexcel completes Oxford Performance Materials acquisition

Stamford’s Hexcel Corp. has completed its acquisition of the aerospace and defense business of Oxford Performance Materials.

Announced earlier this month, the asset acquisition includes equipment, intellectual property and manufacturing process technology related to OPM’s aerospace and defense business operations in South Windsor. The other businesses of OPM are not included in the acquisition.

Previous to the acquisition, Hexcel had made strategic investments in OPM. After the acquisition of the company’s aerospace and defense business, Hexcel will remain a shareholder in OPM and will retain its seat on the company’s board of directors.