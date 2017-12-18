Christina Galanis will step down as president and CEO of HealthlinkNY at the end of this year, according to Dr. Rajesh Davé, chairman of the HealthlinkNY Board of Directors.

Galanis served in her position for 13 years and will become president of WOMBA, a consumer-mediated exchange.

“During the past 13 years, I worked with a remarkably innovative team and together we built a vital organization,” Galanis said. “Frankly, it has been my life and my passion.”

Senior vice president Staci Romeo will assume the role of interim executive director beginning in the new year.

“Staci Romeo will continue to carry on the tradition of HealthlinkNY and the good work it will do in the future. We welcome her to her newly expanded role,” Davé said.

Romeo has an MBA in executive leadership and has worked cross-departmentally since she started at HealthlinkNY nearly four years ago.

HealthlinkNY is a qualified entity contracted by the New York State Department of Health to operate the health information exchange connecting health care providers in 13 counties in the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier, as well as to the Statewide Health Information Network of New York. HealthlinkNY was formed in 2015 when Southern Tier HealthLink and the Taconic Health Information Network and Community merged.

Under Galanis’ leadership, HealthlinkNY expanded into the area of population health and was awarded two New York State Department of Health Population Health Improvement Program grants, one for the Southern Tier and one for the Hudson Valley.

“We are grateful for the tremendous strides that HealthlinkNY has made under Christina’s leadership,” Davé said. “She has built a dynamic organization and a strong team that will continue to innovate and advance interoperability of electronic health records in New York state.”