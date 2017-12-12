Stark Office Suites to open 10th location with Hartford building purchase

Stark Office Suites, a 13-year-old business providing turnkey executive offices and virtual office services for professionals and entrepreneurs, will open its 10th location with its recent $4.3 million purchase of The Hartford Trust Building in downtown Hartford. Headquartered in Rye Brook, the company also operates offices in Westchester and Fairfield counties and midtown Manhattan.

Adam J. Stark, company president who founded Stark Office Suites in Westchester in 2004, said the new owner of the 17-story, 130,000-square-foot building at 750 Main St. in Hartford plans to renovate the historic skyscraper, built in 1921, “to make it a true 21st century building” with modern amenities that will include fiber optic technology.

“It’s a historic building, but it will house the newest real estate concept in Hartford,” Stark said. The oldest high-rise commercial building in Connecticut’s capital, the property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

With the addition of the Hartford building, Stark Office Suites totals 300,000 square feet of office space. Its network of office suite locations in New York City, White Plains, Harrison, Mount Kisco, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Danbury, Greenwich and Stamford serves approximately 900 clients.