Tequila Revolucion to open next week in Fairfield

Tequila Revolucion, a Mexican restaurant, is scheduled to open on Dec. 18 at 1851 Post Road.

The restaurant is owned by Nicho Guevara and Ryan Gillespie, who were formerly the head chef and bartender at Tequila Mockingbird in New Canaan, respectively. Tequila Revolucion is based at the former site of Wilson’s Holy Smoke BBQ, which closed in August 2016 after a 12-year run.

Tequila Revolucion will be presenting between five and eight specials each day, along with fresh margaritas. Restaurant hours will be Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 4 to 9:30 p.m.