STEM Lab makes a splash

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk added an educational facility as the result of a grant from Praxair Inc., the international gas company that has its headquarters in Danbury.

The Praxair STEM Lab is one of the primary spaces that can be used when school groups visit the aquarium and participate in any of 37 available educational programs. All of the programs are designed to help teachers achieve prescribed academic goals for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Brian Davis, president of the aquarium, said, “Praxair’s participation ensures that The Maritime Aquarium can continue to present premier educational programs, with the best materials and resources, in ways that support what teachers need and in ways that will be of lasting information and inspiration to students.”

The Praxair grant also will help to subsidize visits to The Maritime Aquarium by classes from the Danbury

Public Schools.