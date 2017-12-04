Touro College dental clinic begins accepting appointments

Touro College of Dental Medicine’s dental clinic in Hawthorne is now accepting patient appointments. The 32,000-square-foot oral health facility at 19 Skyline Drive will begin treating patients in January 2018.

“Opening an oral health care facility of this magnitude and quality will ensure access to care for underserved populations and others in the community who seek quality, low-cost dental care,” said Ronnie Myers, dean of Touro’s College of Dental Medicine.

The facility, known as Touro Dental Health, is the training facility of the Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College and will be used for hands-on, practical training of Touro Dental students.

The facility will offer services including basic dental exams and preventative care for seniors, adults and children. Cosmetic dentistry and advanced dental reconstruction will also be provided.

“We are thrilled to be opening the state-of-the-art facility which will serve as the advanced educational training platform for our students as they immerse themselves in clinical dentistry,” said Dr. Alan Kadish, president of Touro College and University System.

Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and can be scheduled by calling Touro Dental Health at 914-594-2700, or by emailing dentalhealth@touro.edu.

Touro is a system of nonprofit institutions of higher and professional education with approximately 18,000 students across 29 branch campuses in the New York area, Berlin, Jerusalem and Moscow.

The dental school is adjacent to New York Medical College’s Grasslands campus in Valhalla and is in what was a 249,000-square-foot former IBM office building in Mack-Cali Realty Corp.’s Mid-Westchester Executive Park. The school unveiled its College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College in September 2016, the state’s first new dental school in nearly half a century.

Further information is available at dentalhealth.touro.edu