The Westchester Bank to relocate Yonkers branch

The Westchester Bank will relocate its Yonkers branch to a 2,200-square-foot

storefront space at 1900 Central Park Ave., a few blocks south of its original bank branch and former headquarters at 2001 Central Park Ave.

The 10-year lease was announced by Jamie Schwartz, executive vice president of GHP Office Realty LLC in West Harrison, who brokered the deal for the community bank, now headquartered in White Plains, and found the off-market retail location. John Williams, of Royal Properties in Bronxville, represented the building owner, Curco Operating Co.

Schwartz said the replacement branch should be open in June 2018.