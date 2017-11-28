Joy to children around the world

A group of Cushman & Wakefield’s valuation and advisory team members and brokers from the Stamford office participated in Operation Christmas Child, a program that sends holiday gifts internationally to children in need. The event is organized by Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit that provides emotional and physical aid to people in need around the world.

Brian Royce, the office’s valuation and advisory executive director, and administrative assistant Maggie Daher spearheaded the drive.

Participants filled boxes with toys, school supplies and personal care items for children ranging from ages 2 to 14, wrapped and decorated the boxes and included personal notes for the recipients. This year, the office exceeded the goal of 50 boxes, preparing 75 boxes.