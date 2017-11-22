850 Canal St. in Stamford signs first tenant following major renovations

Having completed what they describe as “a multimillion-dollar redevelopment” of 850 Canal St. in Stamford, joint venture partners ClearRock Properties, Gottesman Real Estate Partners and Mountain Development Corp. announced the signing of their first lease.

Business management consultancy BRS USA signed an eight-year lease for 6,800 square feet on the building’s third floor.

The completed redevelopment includes a new all-glass entrance, lobby, elevator cabs, common areas, parking lot, and two floors of available space including one full floor of almost 20,000 square feet and three prebuilt suites ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet.

Amenities include an opportunity for building signs; a private shuttle service to the Stamford train station; an electric vehicle charging station exclusively for tenant use; The Granola Bar, a local and organic casual dining experience; and Serendipity Labs, a 13,000-square-foot co-working space that can be used for meetings, networking and events.

“850 Canal offers tenants the best of both worlds: modern ease and convenience with a cool vintage loft vibe that is virtually unattainable in Stamford,” ClearRock Properties Principal Doug Winshall said.

The owners began redevelopment of 850 Canal St. – part of their three-building, 250,000-square-foot office campus, which also includes 700 and 860 Canal – earlier this summer when the anchor tenant, national accounting firm RSM, vacated 30,000 square feet. RSM relocated its offices to 200 Elm St., part of the BLT Financial Centre complex.