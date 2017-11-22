Vitamin World closing Danbury, Trumbull stores in bankruptcy move

Having gained approval of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 21, the retail chain Vitamin World is moving forward with plans to close 122 stores nationwide, including a pair in Fairfield County.

Liquidation sales began today at the stores, which include those at the Danbury Fair Mall at 7 Backus Ave. and the Westfield Trumbull mall at 5065 Main St.

Vitamin World, which is headquartered in Holbrook, New York, said it plans to continue operating its remaining 150 stores.

“We are not going out of business,” CEO Michael Madden said. “This action will empower us to move forward as a stronger organization that can and will continue to service our millions of loyal customers with premium offerings via retail and online channels.”