Falling inventory and falling prices for Westchester’s luxury homes

Housing inventory in Westchester County has reached its lowest level in 13 years, according to a recent report from Douglas Elliman, and while that record-low supply has led to frequent bidding wars in the low- to midlevel markets, the same cannot be said for luxury homes.

“For the past several years, the Westchester housing market has remained ‘soft at the top,’ with faster-moving conditions in the mid and entry segments of the market,” said Jonathan J. Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel Inc. and author of the Elliman report.

Though third-quarter inventory in the luxury market fell 2.1 percent year over year, real estate professionals agree that a wealth of high-end properties remain for sale.

“When you start going $1.5 (million) and north, there’s a heck of a lot of stuff on the market and practically nothing selling,” said Mark Seiden, broker and owner of Mark Seiden Real Estate Team in Briarcliff Manor.

Sales of luxury homes fell 7.1 percent year over year, according to the report from Douglas Elliman, while the median sales price slipped 1.7 percent to roughly $2.1 million, the first price decrease for luxury homes in four consecutive quarters.

“Luxury inventory is declining as sellers are becoming more willing to let an over-priced listing expire, reducing confusion for new luxury sellers entering the market,” Miller said. “This is an encouraging trend as sellers are in the very early stages of getting more in sync with the market.”

However, price isn’t the only reason many luxury properties aren’t changing hands.

“There are plenty of people in the market who I think are overpriced, but we also have plenty of stuff that I think is priced fairly reasonably,” Seiden said. “It’s just that the stuff that’s selling is selling for an ‘oh my God’ low price.”

Higher inventory in that market segment can also be attributed to the deep pockets of many luxury homeowners.

“Often in the luxury markets, sellers are prepared to keep the properties on the market for a long time,” said Stacey Oestreich, an agent with Douglas Elliman’s Strong Oestreich Team in Armonk. “It doesn’t affect their day-to-day lives. If they know they can garner an extra $100,000, $200,000 or even several million, they will hold it.”

