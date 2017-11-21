The management of the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Co., the operators of the ferry system connecting Fairfield County and Long Island, issued a public apology for what it dubbed “the perfect storm of events which created a frustrating experience for its valued customers.”

In a press statement, the company said it usually runs three boats at this time of year, but one of its vessels was sent to a boatyard for routine maintenance upgrades. While the maintenance work was completed on Nov. 15, the ferry wound up being stuck in the boatyard’s dry dock due to simultaneous repair work being done on a damaged U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

The company said it was told the ferry would not be ready for return until early December.

“The management and staff understand the important role that the ferry system plays in our community and have initiated major investment in upgrades and expansion,” Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat said in its statement. “However, we understand that the immediate problem is upsetting and frustrating. It is for us as well, as we work to provide service to the cross-sound community.”