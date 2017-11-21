Three office tenants renew at 399 Knollwood Road

Three tenants have signed lease renewals totaling 13,059 square feet of space at 399 Knollwood Road, a 152,000-square-foot, Class A office building in the town of Greenburgh.

The deals were announced by Jamie Schwartz, executive vice president of GHP Office Realty LLC, the property’s exclusive leasing agent for owner SKA Equities LLC.

Kari-Out Co., a 53-year-old supplier of food industry products, renewed and expanded its lease to 7,630 square feet of third-floor office space. Michael McCall, first vice president at CBRE in Stamford, brokered the deal for Kari-Out.

Another third-floor tenant, Luxury Mortgage Corp., a residential mortgage banking firm with headquarters in Stamford, renewed its lease for 3,625 square feet of space. It was represented in-house by Robert Patent.

Schwartz said Sapir Schragin LLP, an employment and labor law firm, renewed its lease for 1,804 square feet of third-floor office space. Craig Ruoff, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield in White Plains, represented the tenant.