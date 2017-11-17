Stamford’s Dylewsky, Goldberg & Brenner acquired by Marks Paneth

New York City’s Marks Paneth LLP accounting firm has expanded into Connecticut by adding Dylewsky, Goldberg & Brenner in Stamford for an undisclosed amount.

The deal adds two partners, Scott M. Brenner and Dannell R. Lyne; one director, Lawrence S. Goldberg; and eight professionals to the parent company. The Stamford office at 30 Oak St. is the eighth for Marks Paneth.

Dylewsky, Goldberg & BrennerB was founded in 1991 and offers accounting and consulting services to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses, financial and professional service providers along with nonprofits. The firm’s professionals are joining Marks Paneth’s existing industry service groups.