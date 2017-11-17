Fashions in fashion

Representatives of Westchester business and nonprofit organizations were among the more than 75 women who attended what was billed as “the fashion event of the season” at The Westchester mall in White Plains recently.

The mall’s owner and operator, Simon Property Group joined with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar to hosted an afternoon featuring the season’s top trends. Avril Graham, the magazine’s executive fashion and beauty editor provided beauty tips and described the “must-have” fashions for the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.