Odyssey Reinsurance Co. has renewed the lease for its 89,000-square-foot headquarters at First Stamford Place in Stamford, according to Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

In addition to its Stamford headquarters, OdysseyRe has more than 30 offices in 13 countries and writes business in 100 territories around the world.

Patrick Murphy, now with Cushman & Wakefield, and Doug Lehman, Peter Gamber and Colin Reilly of CBRE represented Odyssey Reinsurance in the lease negotiations. Empire State Realty Trust was represented by Senior Vice President Jeffrey H. Newman, Assistant Vice President Kimberly Zaccagnino and Senior Leasing Associate Tara Long.