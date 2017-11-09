Ridgefield’s newest restaurant, Prime Taco, is set to have its grand opening this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Prime Taco is the second restaurant in the Prime Team’s Ridgefield-based chain that includes the Prime Burger eatery as well as the Ridgefield Prime butcher and seafood shop.

Chef Paul Desiano and his wife will be joining owners Ed Bistany, Bob Sperry and Anthony Valente in the operation of Prime Taco at 32 Danbury Road, according to their website. “Desiano has been the director of food services at Ridgefield Academy for the past five years and will continue that role of building and maintaining an exemplary food program at the academy while additionally partnering with the Prime team.”

Desiano has been cooking professionally for 15 years since his start at Aquavit in New York City. Desiano met his wife, Ai, while in Aquavit’s kitchen. According to the website, they have worked in several New York City restaurants including Babbo, A Voce and Café Boulud. In 2010, the couple opened Cello in Ridgefield.

“I had so much fun in creating the menu (for Prime Taco). We tried to walk a fine line between traditional flavors yet still allowing our tacos that ‘California Cool’ touch, all while still staying family friendly,” Desiano said in a statement.

The Mexican-themed menu includes a selection of signature tacos, as well as a “make your own” burrito, quesadilla, taco and salad options. Margaritas, sangria, craft beer and wine will also be offered.