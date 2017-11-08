Thomas Roach re-elected mayor in White Plains

In what turned out to be a rematch of the Democratic primary for White Plains mayor, incumbent Thomas Roach has defeated challenger Milagros Lecuona in the general election for the city’s top post.

Roach, running on the Democrat and Working Families lines, received 72 percent of the nearly 12,000 votes on Tuesday, by the unofficial county tally. Lecuona, running on the Republican and Conservative lines, received 28 percent of the vote.

This will be Roach’s second full term. He first first took office as acting mayor in 2011 and then won a special election for the post that spring. He was re-elected for a full term in 2013.

Lecuona, a member of the city’s Common Council, first challenged Roach in the Democratic primary, where Roach won by the same 72 percent to 28 percent majority.

Voters took to the polls the day after the city’s Common Council voted to approve a controversial proposal for a new French-American School of New York facility in the city. Roach supported the proposal, while Lecuona was one of two council members to vote against it.

The three Democratic Common Council candidates that ran on Roach’s ticket won the open seats on the council. Incumbents John Martin and John Kirkpatrick won additional terms, while Justin Brasch won a first term.