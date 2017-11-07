QuintilesIMS has changed its name to IQVIA, a name “that aligns with our vision to help stakeholders drive health care forward,” according to the Danbury company’s Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.

Beginning on Nov. 15, the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new name and new ticker symbol “IQV.” Until then, IQVIA will continue to be listed under QuintilesIMS and symbol “Q.”

The firm – which was formed by the $9 billion merger of IMS Health Holdings Inc. and Quintiles Transnational Inc. in May 2016 – is the world’s largest contract research organization, serving the health information technologies and clinical research industries.

“IMS Health and Quintiles came together because our clients were asking for better, faster ways to bring innovations to patients and capture the improvements the industry has been pursuing for years,” Bousbib said.

“Since the merger, we’ve worked to integrate our capabilities in advanced analytics, leading technologies and therapeutic expertise into powerful, differentiated offerings,” he said. “Our vision is to outpace the inevitable progress of change across the life sciences and accelerate our ability to empower health care decision-makers to meet the future head on.”

The company recently posted third-quarter revenue of $2 billion, a 4.8 percent increase over the previous third quarter. Year-to-date revenue of $5.9 billion was up 2.1 percent over the first nine months of 2016.

IQVIA has more than 55,000 employees conducting operations in more than 100 countries.