Ginkgo Sichuan Cuisine opens on Post Road in Fairfield

The town of Fairfield has a new Chinese restaurant, Ginkgo Sichuan Cuisine, in the Fairfield Centre Shopping Center at 923 Post Road. It’s the site where Jinn’s Fresh Noodle House & Café operated until earlier this year and, before that, Fujisan.

Ginkgo is the second Connecticut restaurant in the Tony Gourmet Group, which also operates Lao Sze Chuan in Milford and eateries in Las Vegas and the Chicago metro area. The chain specializes in what it calls “gourmet authentic Szechuan,” with offerings including Bong Bong Chicken in Hot Sesame Sauce, Mashed Spinach Tofu Soup, and Stir Fried Pork Intestine with Dried Chili Pepper.

Tony Gourmet Group is run by celebrity chef Tony Hu. Hu graduated from The Culinary Institute of Sichuan in 1989. In 1993, Hu immigrated to the U.S. and established himself in Chicago. Five years later, Hu formed Tony Gourmet Group.