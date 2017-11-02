Honoring a world-renowned expert

World experts in tick-borne diseases from as far away as Slovenia gathered at New York Medical College in Valhalla on Oct. 18 to exchange the latest scientific information and honored a peer, Ira Schwartz. He is stepping down from his role as chairman of the college’s department of microbiology and immunology.

There were presentations on the latest discoveries about how ticks spread Lyme disease and other illnesses, and discussions of the progress in diagnosis and treatment.

Schwartz was presented with a plaque in “recognition and sincere appreciation” of his contributions as chairman of the department. His “knowledge, wisdom, compassion and leadership” were among the qualities cited.

Schwartz joined the college in 1980. The Schwartz Laboratory, where his research is centered, has been conducting sophisticated studies of tick-borne illnesses and the way ticks act as hosts. It was the first to apply molecular diagnostics to help determine the presence of pathogens in tick and wildlife populations.