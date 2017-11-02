Facing an ever-growing number of lawsuits for its opioid marketing practices, Purdue Pharma announced it is becoming a member of the Prescription Drug Safety Network, the nation’s first public-private initiative to combat prescription drug abuse by providing prevention education to high schools and colleges.

The Stamford drugmaker also affirmed its commitment to bring proven prevention education created by Everfi, a leading prevention education innovator, to 200 high schools across the country. The course includes interactive sessions and self-guided activities to empower students with knowledge, skills and strategies to help prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse.

“Everfi has a strong success rate in prevention education, and this partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to address the opioid crisis while balancing patient access to FDA-approved medications,” said Purdue CEO Dr. Craig Landau.

“This educational initiative complements our ongoing programs,” he said, “which include supporting legislation to limit opioid prescribing, distributing the ‘CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain,’ advancing law enforcement access to naloxone and furthering the development of opioids with abuse-deterrent properties.”

“Prescription drug abuse has devastated communities across the country, yet there are few initiatives aimed at preventing abuse before it occurs, especially for youth,” said Everfi CEO Tom Davidson. “Through the Prescription Drug Safety Network, we are bringing together public and private organizations committed to combating this scourge by investing in prevention education. Everyone needs to be at the table to help solve this crisis.”

New Jersey and Alaska are the latest states to file lawsuits against Purdue, which manufactures OxyContin, and other opioid manufacturers over their marketing practices, which they claim have contributed to the national crisis. Purdue has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.