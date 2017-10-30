Abandoned Greenburgh homeless shelter to become senior housing

Westchester County has worked out a deal with a developer to convert an abandoned homeless shelter in Greenburgh to subsidized housing for seniors.

County and town officials announced a proposal on Oct. 27 that would require Marathon Development Group of Peekskill to pay $1.5 million to develop the property. Marathon would pay $900,000 to the county and $600,000 to the town.

The proposal must be approved by the county Board of Legislators.

The 6-acre site is on property owned by the county and leased to Greenburgh, next to Westchester Community College on Knollwood Road.

WestHelp had operated 108 studio apartments there from the late 1980s to 2011.

The new plan calls for converting the studios into 54 apartments, including 28 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom units.

Marathon would lease the property from the county for 65 years and spend $6 million on repairs and improvements within three years. The facility would include an office, reading rooms, computer center and laundry room.

Tenants would be chosen by a lottery. Applicants must be at least 62 years old and meet income criteria.

Thirty-two of the apartments, for example, would be rented to people who make no more than 60 percent of the area median income. That works out to $46,800 for an individual and $53,520 for a two-person household.

Eleven units would be set aside for people making no more than 50 percent of the area median income and 11 for people making up to 90 percent of the median.

The lease would require Marathon’s Mayfair Housing affiliate to evict occupants who are not at least 62 years old.

The developer and government officials have been negotiating the terms for several years.

The deal was announced by County Executive Robert P. Astorino, Board of Legislators Chairman Michael Kaplowitz, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Marathon President Mark Soja, and other local, county and civic officials.