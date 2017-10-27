Danbury’s Lee Farm office building sells for $31.75 million

The 215,000-square-foot Lee Farm office building in Danbury has been purchased by CT Property Realty from Summit Development of Southport and The Grossman Cos. of Quincy, Massachusetts for $31.75 million.

Tenants include Wells Fargo, Navigator Management, IMS Health, Lenovo and Sigmund Software.

“Our transformation of Lee Farm was both rapid and dramatic as we made extensive upgrades to the property while filling all of the vacant space and replacing GE Capital,” said Summit Development principal Felix Charney of the property, which went up for sale in May 2016.

Summit spent over $1 million in renovations, Charney said.

CBRE’s Vice Chairman, Capital Markets and Institutional Properties Jeff Dunne and Senior Vice President of Institutional Properties Steven Bardsley represented both sides in the transaction.