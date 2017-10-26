Marriott to lay off 107 workers in Stamford

Marriott International has informed the state Labor Department that it plans to lay off 107 Stamford employees in December. The move will bring its total job cuts at 333 Ludlow St. to about 330 since it acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide last year for $13 billion.

The downsizing will continue into next year, according to Marriott.

The latest round is designed to eliminate redundancies in its vice president, director, manager, specialist and coordinator positions, according to the Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel company.