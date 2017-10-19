Gilda’s Club and Lawrence Hospital partner

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and Gilda’s Club Westchester are partnering to bring additional support services to cancer patients. Licensed clinical social workers from Gilda’s Club Westchester are leading support groups and conducting a coping-skills workshop at the hospital. The programs are free.

Previously, patients at the hospital had to travel to Gilda’s Club Westchester’s headquarters in White Plains to participate in its cancer support groups and other educational and supportive oncology services.

Maureen Killackey, director of clinical cancer services at the hospital, said, “This is the model for patient-centered cancer care: the right team at the right place and time for patients and their families.”

The CEO of Gilda’s Club of Westchester, Melissa Lang, said, “Offering emotional support as a complement to medical care is a key component of our mission and is essential for true patient-centered care.”

In northern Westchester, Gilda’s Club and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor partner to offer support groups for men and women newly diagnosed with cancer.

Gilda’s Club is named in memory of comedian Gilda Radner, who died from ovarian cancer in 1989. It was founded in 1991 by her husband Gene Wilder, her cancer psychotherapist Joanna Bull, and a group of Gilda’s friends who included film critic Joel Siegel and actor Mandy Patinkin. The White Plains location opened in 2001.

More information from Gilda’s Club Westchester at 914-644-8844 or info@gildasclubwestchester.org.