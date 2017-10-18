CSCU looking to consolidate 12 community colleges into one system

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system is looking to consolidate its 12 community colleges into a single system led by a vice chancellor.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian is expected to present the proposal, which he maintains will save $28 million via administrative layoffs, to the Board of Regents for Higher Education on Thursday. If approved, the savings would be reinvested in career counseling and longer library hours.

In addition, Ojakian said the move would make it easier for students to enroll in several community colleges at once with a single application.

The changes would most likely take place by July 1, 2019.