Yonkers app developer to speak at BCW leadership event

The Business Council of Westchester will host another installment of its Leadership Series on Oct. 18. Will Treves, general manager of Yonkers-based app developer Ask Applications, will be the featured speaker of the People’s United Bank Conversations Series.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Castle Hotel and Spa at 400 Benedict Ave. in Tarrytown.

Ask Applications is a division of IAC Applications, makers of apps such as Match.com, Tinder, HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com and Dictionary.com.

During the conversation, Treves will provide perspective on how the company’s collaborative approach has contributed to its success as a leading software and technology company that “puts fun, productivity and utility” at consumers’ fingertips across the globe.

For more information, visit thebcw.org.