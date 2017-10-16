Giant Laundry hosts grand opening of Norwalk location

Giant Laundry held the grand opening for its first Connecticut location this weekend at 233 East Ave. in Norwalk.

The laundromat is at a site previously occupied by REO Appliance. Giant had an unpublicized soft opening this summer, but celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 13 with Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and a daylong party on Saturday featuring free use of its 100 self-service machines plus free food.

This is the second Giant Laundry location, with the first based in the Bronx. The laundromat also offers a pickup and delivery service for residences and businesses, along with dry cleaning and a drop-off wash and fold service.