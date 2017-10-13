Home Good Things Happening Westchester ‘Crawl’ raises a tasty $30K

The “A Taste of Rye” restaurant crawl recently promoted by Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in partnership with My Sisters’ Place is being called the most successful ever, with more than $30,000 raised to support the White Plains-based nonprofit that works to end domestic violence.

The organizers said that more than 300 tickets were sold and there were numerous individual donations to My Sisters’ Place.

Liz Bradley of the real estate firm’s Rye office said, “Over the last few years, we have raised thousands for this very worthwhile organization.”

