Local chambers team up to launch Chamber Alliance of Rockland County

Six local chambers of commerce have joined to form The Chamber Alliance of Rockland County, an effort the group said will save resources, help with networking and create educational opportunities.

The chambers of Nanuet, North Rockland, New City, Nyack, Pearl River, Piermont and Suffern have all joined the initiative, the alliance announced.

Risa Hoag, Nanuet chamber president and a founder of the group, said the Chamber Alliance is “a great opportunity for smaller businesses in the county to get to know one another through networking events.”

The alliance will offer member-to-member discounts and identify group discounts for office supplies and possibly health care, Hoag said.

The Chamber Alliance represents about 800 Rockland businesses. The group said it will encourage other county chambers to join as well.

The alliance hosts its first joint event at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Hudson Water Club in Haverstraw. Members can register in advance with their chamber for $20, while advance tickets are $25 for nonmembers. Tickets cost $30 at the door.