Dr. Steven Meixler named medical director at Westmed

Dr. Steven Meixler has been appointed medical director at Westmed Medical Group, the multispecialty physicians practice headquartered in Purchase.

Meixler served about two years as Westmed’s co-medical director with Dr. Richard Morel. Morel has left the group and in September took a position as deputy chief medical officer at CareMount Medical, the multispecialty practice headquartered in Mount Kisco.

Meixler, a White Plains resident, also continues to serve as Westmed vice president.

Board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine, he is affiliated with White Plains Hospital, where he served as chief of the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine and as director of the internal medicine department.

“After practicing medicine for 27 years and partnering with my patients to optimize their health and quality of life,” Meixler said in the Westmed announcement, “I’m honored to have this opportunity to focus my efforts on collaborating with our leadership team and medical staff to promote our nationally recognized health programs.”

As co-medical director, Meixler succeeded Dr. Barney Newman, who served 16 years as the group’s medical director and co-founded the regional practice with Dr. Simeon Schwartz, its former president and CEO. Schwartz has been succeeded in the CEO post by Anthony Viceroy.

Westmed has more than 500 physicians and advanced practice providers, more than 60 medical specialties and 13 locations in Westchester and Fairfield counties and Manhattan.