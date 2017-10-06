Stamford is reportedly one of two regions that the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development will pitch to become Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

DECD Commissioner Catherine Smith has apparently sent letters to leaders in Stamford and the East Hartford-Hartford region indicating that they had been chosen over 15 other contenders, according to a report in the Hartford Courant.

DECD spokesman Jim Watson would not confirm that the agency has made such a decision.

“The department is making progress on the state submittal but we are not providing any additional details at this time,” he said.

Stamford Director of Economic Development Thomas Madden said he could not confirm receipt of such a DECD notification.

Other Connecticut cities that have expressed interest in the Amazon project, such as Bridgeport, remain free to make a direct appeal to the retail giant.

Amazon set an Oct. 19 deadline for cities, states and Canadian provinces to make their proposals for what it is calling HQ2. The company plans for the headquarters to initially require 500,000 square feet, and to grow to up to 8 million square feet over 10 years.

The $5 billion HQ2 will eventually be staffed by 50,000 employees.