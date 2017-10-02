Poll finds Bridgeport residents strongly support MGM casino

A new survey shows strong support by Bridgeport residents for MGM Resorts International’s proposed Bridgeport casino.

The survey, conducted on behalf of MGM by The Mellman Group, asked 500 registered Bridgeport voters several questions about the casino. Men supported the plan by a 79-14 percent tally, while women supported it by a 70-20 percent majority.

The survey also broke down statistics by race, with the proposal being supported by African-Americans 74-16 percent, Latinos 78-15 percent and Caucasians 73-21 percent.

Slightly more than half – 55 percent – said they believed the casino will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for state and local governments. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The MGM Bridgeport plan for Steelpointe Harbor was first announced on Sept. 18. The $675 million project would include:

• a 300-room hotel;

• a 100,000-square-foot casino with 2,000 slot machines and 160 table games;

• 30,000 square feet of retail space;

• a boardwalk on the Yellow Mill River with a 900-foot dock, retail outlets and outdoor entertainment;

• a 20,000-square-foot entertainment venue with a 700-seat theater; and

• 60,800 square feet of dining space that would include five restaurants and six bar and lounge locations.